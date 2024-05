CLYDE: Allen L. Despaw Sr., 83, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Geneva General Hospital. Friends may call from 5-8pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde. A celebration of life will be held at Lauraville Landing in Clyde on June 15, 2024, from 1-4pm. […]