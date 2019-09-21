This Week in Local Sports

Local Sports
Latest News
Community8 hours ago
North Rose-Wolcott to host 10th annual Alumni Art Show
The North Rose-Wolcott school district will be hosting their 10th annual Alumni Art Show October 4 through November 8. The...
Community8 hours ago
GAME ON: Pal-Mac announces Esports Team
In recent years, the sport of competitive video gaming known as Electronic Sports (Esports) has seen its popularity explode. Esports...
Local Sports8 hours ago
Recent Obituaries
Obituaries2 days ago
Mosher, John N.
WILLIAMSON: Age 91 of Williamson, NY passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 holding the hand of his beloved wife,...
Obituaries2 days ago
Eygnor, Josephine Ann (JoAnn)
WOLCOTT: Age 85, of East Port Bay Rd., passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Family and friends may call Monday...
Obituaries2 days ago
Henninge, Cheryl L.
WOLCOTT: Age 72, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband...