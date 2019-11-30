Local Sports
This Week in Local Sports
Latest News
Community6 mins ago
North Rose-Wolcott Chorus Students selected for All State/County
Several talented North Rose-Wolcott High School chorus students were selected to represent their school in various festivals this year. Students...
Community6 mins ago
Ontario Loan Closet gets new shelves with Eagle Project
On Saturday, October 5, members of Ontario Troop 127 helped Daniel Noone complete his Eagle Scout Project. The Ontario Loan...
Local Sports7 mins ago
This Week in Local Sports
Recent Obituaries
Obituaries16 hours ago
Hansen, Walter P.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on November 27, 2019 at age 88. Predeceased by his parents and brother: Gus. Walt proudly...
Obituaries19 hours ago
Herman, Barbara
7/21/1952 – 11/27/2019LYONS: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Herman on Wednesday, November 27,...
Obituaries2 days ago
Lawrence, Pamella K. “Pam”
PALMYRA/LYONS: Passed away with her family by her side on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home...