September 10th 2020, Thursday
×
This Week in Local Sports

February 29, 2020
February 29, 2020

Boys Varsity Basketball

Wednesday, February 26
Sectionals - First Round
Class B1
No. 8 Palmyra-Macedon 45, No. 9 Midlakes 32
PM (8-13): Ian Goodness 13 points. Paul Goodness 11 points. Ashton Rouland 11 points; M (5-16): Kyle McCann 11 points

No. 7 Newark 60, No. 10 North Rose-Wolcott 24
N (11-10): Raeshawn Howard 10 points, 8 rebounds; NRW (6-15): Quintin Norris 10 points

Tuesday, February 25
Class C1
No. 7 Sodus 42, No. 10 Addison 37
S (11-10); A (8-13)

No. 11 Williamson 46, No. 6 East Rochester 42
W (7-14): Patsy Catalano 16 points, 7 rebounds. Lucas Jackson 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists. Andrew Brandt 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

Class C3
No. 5 Dundee 67, No. 12 Marion 51
D (10-11): Steven Webster 18 points; M (0-21): Alexander Russell 17 points

Girls Varsity Basketball

Sectionals - First Round
Class A

No. 2 Pittsford Mendon 72, No. 15 Wayne 32
PM (18-3): Lexi Green 19 points. Anaya Coleman 13 points. Katie Bischoping 13 points. Sydney Gordon 12 points. Danielle Strauf 11 points; W (4-17): Adriana Behrendt 9 points

Class C1
No. 1 Pembroke 75, No. 16 Sodus 16
P (20-1): Serene Calderon 19 points, 5 steals. Emily Peters 15 points, 4 steals. Izzy Breeden 11 points, 4 rebounds. Dekari Moss 11 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals; S (1-20): Tianna White 8 points

No. 11 Letchworth 40, No. 6 Gananda 33
L (7-14): Dana Callaro 12 points; G (11-10): Ashley Crumb 18 points

Class C2
No. 1 Lyons 62, No. 16 Caledonia-Mumford 31
L (18-3): Caitlyn McDonald 17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; CM (4-16): Grace Walker 9 points. Haley Sherwood 9 points

No. 5 Clyde-Savannah 62, No. 12 Lyndonville 41
CS (14-7): Jaida Larsen 24 points, 15 rebounds. Tayler Sharp 13 points. Ashlyn Ratray 12 points. Kylie Paylor 11 points. Kelsie DiSanto 10 rebounds, 4 blocks; L (8-13): Lorelei Dillenbeck 13 points

Tuesday, February 25
Class B1
No. 7 Greece Olympia 66, No. 10 Newark 51
GO (12-9): Taylor Jung 29 points, 8 rebounds. Janelle Miller 15 points, 6 assists, 10 rebounds, 5 steals; N (3-18): Kalyna Bryant 19 points, 10 rebounds, 7 blocks, 7 steals. Izabella Santell 18 points

Class B2
No. 8 North-Rose Wolcott 72, No. 9 Rochester Prep 28
NRW (7-13); RP (5-16)

No. 6 Williamson 54, No. 11 Wayland-Cohocton 44
W (9-12): Cadie Newby 14 points. Brooke Guerin 11 points. Sarah Lange 10 points; WC (4-17): Kailey Johnson 15 points. Kim Gascon 11 points

 

Recent Obituaries

Davis, Beverly (Mander)

DUBLIN VA./WOLCOTT N.Y.: Age 66, Beverly went to walk with the lord on Saturday September 5, 2020. Beverly was born to Leo & Marge Mander & Pauline & William Snow on December 23, 1953 She is survived by her loving husband Larry Davis of Dublin Va. And children Robert & Teri Wollek of Wolcott NY, […]

Keehan, Deborah A.

SODUS: With sadness we announce the passing of the loving Deborah. She was born in Elmira, NY on March 31st, 1955. The Lord called her home on August 9th, 2020. She loved walks and sunsets. She worked at Dynalec Corp. for 10 years. She is survived by her spouse of 30 years, Stanley Hayes; son, […]

