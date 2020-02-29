This Week in Local Sports

Boys Varsity Basketball
Wednesday, February 26
Sectionals - First Round
Class B1
No. 8 Palmyra-Macedon 45, No. 9 Midlakes 32
PM (8-13): Ian Goodness 13 points. Paul Goodness 11 points. Ashton Rouland 11 points; M (5-16): Kyle McCann 11 points
No. 7 Newark 60, No. 10 North Rose-Wolcott 24
N (11-10): Raeshawn Howard 10 points, 8 rebounds; NRW (6-15): Quintin Norris 10 points
Tuesday, February 25
Class C1
No. 7 Sodus 42, No. 10 Addison 37
S (11-10); A (8-13)
No. 11 Williamson 46, No. 6 East Rochester 42
W (7-14): Patsy Catalano 16 points, 7 rebounds. Lucas Jackson 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists. Andrew Brandt 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Class C3
No. 5 Dundee 67, No. 12 Marion 51
D (10-11): Steven Webster 18 points; M (0-21): Alexander Russell 17 points
Girls Varsity Basketball
Sectionals - First Round
Class A
No. 2 Pittsford Mendon 72, No. 15 Wayne 32
PM (18-3): Lexi Green 19 points. Anaya Coleman 13 points. Katie Bischoping 13 points. Sydney Gordon 12 points. Danielle Strauf 11 points; W (4-17): Adriana Behrendt 9 points
Class C1
No. 1 Pembroke 75, No. 16 Sodus 16
P (20-1): Serene Calderon 19 points, 5 steals. Emily Peters 15 points, 4 steals. Izzy Breeden 11 points, 4 rebounds. Dekari Moss 11 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals; S (1-20): Tianna White 8 points
No. 11 Letchworth 40, No. 6 Gananda 33
L (7-14): Dana Callaro 12 points; G (11-10): Ashley Crumb 18 points
Class C2
No. 1 Lyons 62, No. 16 Caledonia-Mumford 31
L (18-3): Caitlyn McDonald 17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; CM (4-16): Grace Walker 9 points. Haley Sherwood 9 points
No. 5 Clyde-Savannah 62, No. 12 Lyndonville 41
CS (14-7): Jaida Larsen 24 points, 15 rebounds. Tayler Sharp 13 points. Ashlyn Ratray 12 points. Kylie Paylor 11 points. Kelsie DiSanto 10 rebounds, 4 blocks; L (8-13): Lorelei Dillenbeck 13 points
Tuesday, February 25
Class B1
No. 7 Greece Olympia 66, No. 10 Newark 51
GO (12-9): Taylor Jung 29 points, 8 rebounds. Janelle Miller 15 points, 6 assists, 10 rebounds, 5 steals; N (3-18): Kalyna Bryant 19 points, 10 rebounds, 7 blocks, 7 steals. Izabella Santell 18 points
Class B2
No. 8 North-Rose Wolcott 72, No. 9 Rochester Prep 28
NRW (7-13); RP (5-16)
No. 6 Williamson 54, No. 11 Wayland-Cohocton 44
W (9-12): Cadie Newby 14 points. Brooke Guerin 11 points. Sarah Lange 10 points; WC (4-17): Kailey Johnson 15 points. Kim Gascon 11 points
Wayne wrestler looks to his coach for instructions during the multiple school modified match at Pal-Mac.
Photo by: Scotty Haines
Williamson’s Daniel Buckles battles with Pal-Mac’s Danny Tingue.
Photo by: Scotty Haines
Pal-Mac modified coach Brain Quick gives Brady Leo some tips after his match. Photo by: Scotty Haines
Wayne’s Zoey Wagner takes down Williamson’s Hannah McNeal.
Photo by: Scotty Haines
Wayne’s Zoey Wagner tries to lift up Williamson’s Hannah McNeal.
Photo by: Scotty Haines
After losing his head gear Pal-Mac’s Preston Graham holds on for a win via pin. Photo by: Scotty Haines