Local Sports
This Week in Local Sports
Latest News
Community7 hours ago
RRH Mobile Mammograms in Ontario, July 29
The Ontario Public Library will host the Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Center for drop-in and scheduled mammograms on Wednesday...
Community7 hours ago
Local Good Citizen Awards announced by DAR
Drew Holahan, son of Annette and Timothy Holahan of Marion, NY was the first-place winner of the Good Citizen Program...
Local Sports7 hours ago
Recent Obituaries
Obituaries1 day ago
Terry, Raymond H.
LYONS: Age 87, passed away July 21, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Raymond was a retired forklift operator...
Obituaries1 day ago
Grover, Otto Adelbert
PENFIELD/WALWORTH: Otto A Grover, 80 years of age, passed-away peacefully July 4th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at their...
Obituaries1 day ago
Mangold, Robin Douglas
MACEDON/PALMYRA: Died July 18, 2020 at age 72. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Farber; grandchildren, Malcolm and Mai...