This Week in Local Sports

Formerly NEWARK: Judy Grant Drummond-Vanderheiden, age 74, passed away March 31, 2021. She was born on March 5, 1947 to Stanley Earl Grant and Eleanor Lucille (Heidenreich) Grant in Newark, New York. Born with her twin sister Jan, the girls were delivered 7 weeks prematurely during a blizzard; a snow plow was needed from town […]