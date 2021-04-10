This Week in Local Sports

With Tyler Jewett (52) blocking in front, Newark’s Dalton Depauw (32) looks to get away from Pal-Mac’s Rory Sloan (34), Sky Wallace (10) and Josh Shafer (33). Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer Pal-Mac quarter-back Quinn Nolan throws a pass as sophomore lineman Eamonn Denniston (78) blocks Newark’s Blake Aldrich.
Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer Pal-Mac junior quarterback Quinn Nolan (3) calls his own number for a nice gain and a Red Raiders first down.
Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer Newark’s Jayden Sheperd (3) stretches out the jersey of Pal-Mac wide receiver Sage Hunter (14) as Horwood Hughes (14) comes in to assist. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer Senior Logan Coon holds the white board as Pal-Mac head coach Jason Minnamon works on some half-time adjustments senior running back Josh Shafer.
Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer Ivan Reynolds-Diaz (44) heads for the sidelines in front of the Newark bench as Travontay Murray (21) purues for the Reds.
Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer Pal-Mac’s Sage Hunter (14) reaches out for a possible touch-down catch, but can’t quite hold on to the ball early in the game as Newark senior Olen Knight (88) defends. Hunter would later catch to TD passes as Pal-Mac defeated the Reds 17-9 at East Rochester High School Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer Sidnee Burley gets a kill for the Eagles in the first set.
Photo by:Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer Lea Black (16), Baylee Morrison (1), Katie Schrieb (7), Sophie Lyko (10), Alyssa Johnson (3) and Malia Conklin (6) celebrate a big kill by Morrison in the second set as Pal-Mac defeated Wayne 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23. Photo by:Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer Wayne Eagle’s Nicole Clark (15) and Sidnee Burley (9) attempt to block the shot of Pal-Mac senior Lily Tenny (15) as Baylee Morrison looks on (1) Photo by:Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer Wayne senior captain Carly Gross (3) makes a great save off the net as Pal-Mac’s Sophie Lyko (10) looks to block.
Photo by:Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer Wayne senior captain Aubrey Runkle (1) makes a nice dig for the Eagles. Pal-Mac ended up winning the contest in 5 sets.
Photo by:Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer Wayne celeberates their first set win.
Photo by:Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Thursday, April 8
Marion 1, Gananda 3
Games: Marion 25-24-22-19
Gananda: 23-26-25-25
Marion leaders: Ana VanCamp 8 kills, Marcia Steurrys 10 assists, Faith Rinella 5 assists, Meredith De-Young 4 aces
Gananda leaders: Maria Melnik 17 assists, 6 kills, 6 digs, 5 aces, Tori Shirtz 6 aces, 4 digs, Tierney Kelley 8 digs, 2 aces, Nadia Martyniuk 7 digs, 4 kills, Addie York 10 digs, Kaidyn VanDelinder 5 kills
Wednesday, April 7
Pal-Mac 3, Wayne 2
Games: Pal-Mac 21-25-25-23-25, Wayne 25-17-19-25-23
Pal-Mac Leaders: Baylee Morrison 11 kills, 4 aces, 29 digs, Sophie Lyko 8 kills, 10 blocks
Wayne Leaders: Emma Schumaker 5 aces, 22 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs, Olivia Huber 3 aces, 20 assists, and 33 digs, Aubrey Runkle 6 aces, 15 kills and 40 digs.
Wednesday, April 7
Newark 3, Geneva 2
Games: Newark 25-17-19-25, Geneva 15-25-24-23
Newark Leaders: Michaela Colacino 16 kills, 4 aces, 223 digs, Meghan Johnson 4 kills, 3 aces, 34 digs, Maddie Brownell 6 aces, 112 assists
Geneva leaders: Maddie Martinez 223 assists, 23 digs, 3 aces, Grace Valdizic 7 hills, 19 digs, 2 CES.
Tuesday, April 6
Clyde-Savannah 3, Marion 1
Games: Clyde 19-25-25-25, Marion 25-21-15-20
Clyde Savannah leaders: Kelsie DiSsantos 6 kills, Cheyenne Nickels 5 kills, 3 blocks, 16 digs, Sigourney Secir 5 aces, Reese Carr 16 assists.
Marion leaders: Ana VanCamp 4 kills, 2 blocks, Abby Phillips 8 aces, 2 blocks, Marci Steurrys 11 assists
Monday, April 5
Wayne 3, Geneva 0
Games: Wayne 27-25-25, Geneva 25-13-18
Wayne leaders: Aubrey Runkle 5 aces, 8 kills, 16 digs, Olivia Huber 4 aces, 1 kill, 20 assists, 5 digs
Geneva leaders: Dolly DeJesus 8 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces, Karynn Price 4 kills, 16 digs, 1 ace.
Saturday, April 3
Marion 5, Sodus 2
Games: Marion 25-24-21-25-25, Sodus 18-26-25-20-14
Marion leaders: Ana VanCamp had 7 kills, Meredith DeYoung 5 aces, Abby Phillips 5 aces,
Sodus Leaders: Lily Ayotte 4 aces, 3 kills, Kristin Hino 2 aces, 4 kills.
Boys Varsity Football
Thursday, April 8
Newark vs Batavia
Newark loses to Batatvia 20-28
Score by Quarter: Newark 0-7-7-6
Batavia 0-7-14-7
Newark highlights: Travontay Murray 23 for 186 yds., 2 TDs, 2 receptions 83 yds, TD, 3 total TDs
Batavia highlights: #5 22 rushes for 101 yds, 2 TDS
#44 8 rushes for 87 yds., TD
#2 7-14 passing, 104 yds, TD
#1 1 receiving TD