ROCHESTER: Age 58, passed away October 07, 2020. He was born in Rochester, raised in Palmyra NY. Graduate from Palmyra-Macedon HS 1981. Some College for Culinary Arts. Predeceased by his Parents Louis Mitich, Jr., and Wilma Turner Mitich. Prior to retirement, he was a laborer at various companies. He was a great cook, and enjoyed […]