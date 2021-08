NEWARK/WALWORTH: On August 8, 2021, Shannon Marie Holtz Crawford, our Sunshine on earth, became an eternal ray of sunshine. Born on January 2, 1975 to Darlene Fletcher and William Holtz, Shannon graduated from Newark High School and then SUNY Brockport with a BS in Nursing. She married her high school sweetheart Jarrod Crawford in 2000 […]