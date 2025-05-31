Three Williamson senior athletes heading to compete in collegiate sports

Williamson High School hosted their College Signing Day on Tuesday May 27th. Three athletes will be playing collegiate sports next year. The athletes were joined by friends, family and teammates to celebrate the end of their high school careers and mark the next step in their athletic journey.

Kendall Fernaays will play Soccer for The Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan. Kendall was instrumental in Williamson’s sectional title run this past fall.

Maddie Nuessle will play Flag Football for Mercyhurst University. Maddie will be the first Williamson girl ever to commit to play Flag Football in college and one of the first in all of Section V. Flag Football is the fastest growing college sport in the country, with many local colleges and universities adding teams next season. Zack Helsley, Mercyhurt’s Head Coach, said he liked Maddie’s competitiveness and work ethic.

Kate Campbell will play Basketball for Clarkson University. Kate returned to the court mid season after a serious injury and returned to form by season’s end.

Congratulations to all three girls as they start their college athletic careers.