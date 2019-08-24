Local Sports
Times of Wayne County Fall Sports Preview
2 days ago
Palmyra Canaltown Days returns September 14, 15
Come out for the 52nd Annual Canaltown Days, Saturday, September 14 from 10-6 and Sunday, September 15 from 10-4 Grand...
2 days ago
Newark Scout pours new floors at baseball dugouts
Last Firday, Matthew Hutteman was joined by fellow scounts at Hallagans Fields in Newark to work on earing their Eage...
2 days ago
8 hours ago
Bargerstock, Frederick O.
ONTARIO: Fred passed away on August 22, 2019 at age 93. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA to the late...
8 hours ago
Zerbe, Henry P.
SODUS POINT: Entered into rest peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on August 22, 2019 (48 days short of his...
9 hours ago
Blankenburg, Clara L.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on August 23, 2019 at age 81. Predeceased by her husband: Richard Blankenburg; parents: Kenneth and...