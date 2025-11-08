What are you looking for?

Sports

Times of Wayne County’s Coach of the Week

November 8, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

This week, we’re proud to celebrate Newark Coach Diane Kirnie on her induction into the Section V Basketball Hall of Fame.

Over her 30-year career at Newark Central School, Diane built an incredible legacy — compiling 438 wins, capturing 8 Finger Lakes East titles, 3 Section V Championships (2002, 2007, 2009), 2 Western Regional titles, and leading the Reds to become 2009 New York State Champions.

Her accolades include being named NY State Class A Coach of the Year (2009), All-Greater Rochester Coach of the Year (2007 & 2009), multiple Section V and Finger Lakes East Coach of the Year awards, and induction into both the Newark High School and Greece Athena Halls of Fame.

The district commenting on the award, saying "Diane’s impact on the court and in the classroom has inspired countless student-athletes, and we couldn’t be more proud to see her recognized among the very best."

"Her legacy goes far beyond the wins. Coach Diane’s leadership, passion, and commitment to her players have left a lasting impact on the Newark community and the game of basketball across Section V."

