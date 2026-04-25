Times of Wayne County’s Student Athlete of the Week

The Times is proud to honor Red Creek’s Madelyn Warrick as its Scholar Athlete of the Week.

"Madelyn has established herself as a cornerstone of the Red Creek Central track and field program, demonstrating versatility and excellence across multiple events," head coach, Dave Briggs tells us. "She regularly competes in the long jump, high jump, 400 meters, and serves as the lead leg on the 4x100-meter relay team."

Madelyn is currently ranked first in Class C2 in the long jump and sixth overall in Section V with a jump of 17 feet 3 inches. In the high jump, she holds an impressive fifth place ranking in Section V with a mark of 5 feet and one inch.

As the lead leg of the 4x100-meter relay, Madelyn has helped propel the team to a third place ranking in Class C2 and a position among the top 20 teams in Section V.

The junior is also a star in the classroom.

“Madelyn is the kind of student who shows up ready to work every day," chemistry teacher, Terry Elmer tells The Times.

"Her determination, respect for others, and steady growth in chemistry reflect the same qualities that make her a dedicated athlete and teammate.”

"Madelyn is quiet but strong, kind and creative," says ceramics teacher, Shannon Gigliotti. "When she decides to do something, she doesn’t give up—and she stays humble through it all.”

The Times honors county student athletes nominated by area athletic directors.

Nominations can be sent to writer danborrello@yahoo.com.