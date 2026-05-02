Times of Wayne County’s Student Athlete of the Week

The Times is proud to honor Kamryn Bonnell of Lyons as its Scholar Athlete of the Week.

The three-sport star is a First Team All-League in volleyball (where she served as captain), and basketball (where she scored 1000 points for her career) and Second Team All-League in softball. She also ranks tenth in her class, posting a 90 GPA, while interning in public relations.

This past fall, as part of the school’s Leadership Class, Kamryn helped raise money for Embrace Your Sisters (EYS), a non-profit organization that provides emergency financial support for people with breast cancer. Kamryn helped organize a "Pink Out" volleyball game that raised over $300.

The 2026 graduate plans to attend Nazareth this fall and will major in nursing.

All honorees are nominated by county athletic directors and can be sent to danborrello@yahoo.com