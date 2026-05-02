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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Sports

Times of Wayne County’s Student Athlete of the Week

May 2, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

The Times is proud to honor Kamryn Bonnell of Lyons as its Scholar Athlete of the Week.

The three-sport star is a First Team All-League in volleyball (where she served as captain), and basketball (where she scored 1000 points for her career) and Second Team All-League in softball. She also ranks tenth in her class, posting a 90 GPA, while interning in public relations.

This past fall, as part of the school’s Leadership Class, Kamryn helped raise money for Embrace Your Sisters (EYS), a non-profit organization that provides emergency financial support for people with breast cancer. Kamryn helped organize a "Pink Out" volleyball game that raised over $300.

The 2026 graduate plans to attend Nazareth this fall and will major in nursing. 

All honorees are nominated by county athletic directors and can be sent to danborrello@yahoo.com

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.