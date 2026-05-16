Times of Wayne County’s Student Athlete of the Week

The Times is proud to honor Ella Michaels of Gananda as its Scholar Athlete of the Week.

The senior and four year varsity lacrosse player has totaled 45 goals and 6 assists while controlling possession with 98 ground balls and 66 draw controls. On defense, she’s caused 18 turnovers. As a captain, she is considered a relentless competitor and dependable leader, earning the team’s Coach’s Award in 2025.

“Ella impacts every part of the game,” her coach, Jeff Thomson shared. “Her work ethic, toughness, and leadership make her the player everyone around her relies on.”

Michaels is also a state champion cheerleader, a team captain, and an award winning equestrian competitor, earning Zone 2 Horse of the Year honors and multiple top finishes across regional competitions.

In the classroom, Michaels holds a 4.0 GPA and ranks third in her class, where she serves as president. Ella also serves as a member of both National Honor and Math Honor Societies and is an active leader in Student Congress and the Citizens of the World Club. She has also pursued rigorous college level coursework through Rochester Institute of Technology and Finger Lakes Community College.

Michaels has been selected as one of just ten students for the Megagenomics Education Partnership Project through the State University of New York at Buffalo, where she conducted research contributing to the discovery of a new bacterial species.

A recipient of the 2025 Senator Helming Youth Leadership Award, Michaels has also made a meaningful impact in her community through volunteer work with Gananda Panthers Youth Football and Cheerleading, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, and as a leader of team fundraising initiatives.

“Ella defines what it means to be a student athlete,” associate athletic director Nickie Mereness added. “Her excellence in the classroom, in competition, and in the community makes her truly exceptional.

"Ella Michaels is not only one of Gananda’s top students and athletes but also a leader whose impact will be felt well beyond her high school career. She is a clear and deserving choice for Section V and statewide scholar athlete recognition."

All Scholar Athlete of the Week recipients are nominated by area athletic directors.