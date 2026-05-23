Times of Wayne County’s Student Athlete of the Week

The Times is proud to honor Gananda’s Alexandra King as it’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.

The junior--known as "Lexi"--is a member of this year’s co-championship soccer team, and the 2024 girls flag football Sectional Finalist campaign.

"Lexi is a reliable teammate who works hard on and off the field and is always looking for ways to improve as a player," flag football coach, Emily Slentz tells The Times. "Her bursts of speed and flag pulling skills make her a stand out player in the Wayne County league."

Athletic director, Elliott Butt, also has high praise for Lexi.

“Lexi is a talented player whose relentless motor makes her an anchor of our flag football team’s defense. Over the past three seasons, it has been impressive to watch her develop into one of the top flag pullers on the team while continually pushing herself and helping her teammates improve both on and off the field.

"In the classroom, Lexi is dedicated to her studies, never allowing her busy athletic, volunteer, and social calendar to interfere with her academics. She has consistently earned placement on the Honor Roll and High Honor Roll throughout her educational career.”

In the classroom, the Honor Roll student is also a member of the National Junior Honor Society and the National Honor Society.

Off campus, she volunteers with Rochester L.A.C.E, the Indoor Soccer Recreation Camp, Gananda Dollars for Scholars, Doggy Day Out at Lollypop Farm and serves as a Youth Soccer Assistant Coach.

She is also the captain of the Gananda Soccer Club.

All honorees are nominated by county athletic directors.