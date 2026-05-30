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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Sports

Times of Wayne County’s Student Athlete of the Week

May 30, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

The Times is proud to honor Sodus’ Evan Laird as its Scholar Athlete of the Week. 

The Spartan plays soccer, hoops and baseball and has started and captained each sport each of the past three seasons.

"Evan is an outstanding young man," baseball coach, Gene Hoskins, tells The Times. "I had the good fortune of being Evan’s principal when he was in the Intermediate School (Grades 4-6).  After retiring from administration a couple of years ago, I returned to teaching and coaching. Evan was in my Honors Chemistry class as a 10th grade student, and in my college physics class last year. This year he is taking calculus and college biology. Evan is highly successful in all of his classes."

Laird carries a GPA of 95. 

"Evan is a true leader on and off of the field."

All honorees are nominated by county athletic directors. ADs may submit nominations to danborrello@yahoo.com

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.