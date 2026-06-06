Times of Wayne County’s Student Athletes of the Week

The Times of Wayne County is proud to honor Clyde-Savannah track and field stars Taylor Record and Payton Lundy as its Scholar Athletes of the Week.

(Yes, this is a package deal. This week, you get a two-for-one!)

Taylor ranks sixth in the Wayne-Finger Lakes League for shotput, sitting at 15th in all of Section C for shot and fifth in C3. In discus, shes’s 12th--where she also is rated 37th in Section C and eleventh in C3.

"These numbers are impressive, but- even more so- is Taylor’s poise, positivity and dependability," head coach, Kate Rice-Porter tells The Times. "She is the picture of strength on her team and in the classroom."

A high honor roll student, Taylor is very involved in her school and community.

"Her peers look up to her in athletics, academics, and life," Rice-Porter continues. "She makes our team smile, earns us points at important meets, and shines so bright! We would not be the strong Clyde Savannah team we are without Taylor Record."

Payton Lundy moved up to varsity a year ago--in EIGHTH grade.

"She performed very well and was the only female to continue on to state qualifiers. This year, she was even more impressive!"

Payton ranks second in the high jump in C3, sixth for the 100 meter and ninth for the 200. She currently rates 16th in all of Section C for the high jump; 30th for 100 and 30th for 200.

"We love Payton even more for her victorious attitude," Kate boasts. "She is willing to compete in four events every meet despite illness, injury or poor weather. She is always ready to comfort a teammate, cheer someone on and then go win a race. Rarely does a coach get to work with such a strong athlete who is also so funny, smart and giving in addition to being a high honor roll student and a leader in the classroom.

"Her Clyde Savannah teammates love Payton Lundy!"

All Scholar Athlete honorees are nominated by county athletic directors. Directors can email danborrello@yahoo.com