Tony Hanbury returns to victory lane at 69th annual Spencer Speedway opener

Williamson, NY – Tony Hanbury of Owego, NY, returned to victory lane in the feature event for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series this past Friday in the 69th annual season opener at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, NY.

The victory was Hanbury's first in Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series competition.

Hanbury held off Andrew Lewis, Jr., of Ontario, NY to capture the victory.

"We had a great car" related Hanbury after starting from the pole. "I have to thank my new car owners and everyone who helped us. This is just a great start to our relationship with this team."

Mike Leaty of Williamson, NY., worked his way through the field to finish third.

Andrew Lewis, Jr., of Ontario, NY posted the fastest recorded time in the final practice session, which was used for qualifying times. Lewis, Leaty and Hanbury won the qualifying races.

Jake Crhistman of Walnutport, Pa., did double-duty once again in the Sportsman and the Race of Champions Super Stock Series and went back-to-back in Super Stock Series competition topping Joe Mancuso of Buffalo, NY., who made several outside passes to finish second.

Two-time Series champion, Tommy Barrion of Ontario, NY., finished third.

Jenna Dietz scored her very first Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series victory over John Sippel of Webster, NY.

Kyle Casper of Cheektowaga, NY scored his first-ever Wilbert's U-Pull It Four Cylinder victory while Ashley Schoonmaker of Williamson, NY continued her dominance of the Wilbert's Super Six division with another victory this past Friday.

Full unofficial results from the "The Hayburner" events at Wyoming County International Speedway "The Bullring" can be found here; www.rocmodifiedseries.com/schedules/event/495576

The next race for the Race of Champions "Family of Series" is this Saturday, June 8 at Holland Speedway in Holland, NY, headlined by the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified; Late Model; Street Stock and FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series.