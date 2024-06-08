Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 8th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Tony Hanbury returns to victory lane at 69th annual Spencer Speedway opener

by WayneTimes.com
June 8, 2024

Williamson, NY  – Tony Hanbury of Owego, NY, returned to victory lane in the feature event for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series this past Friday in the 69th annual season opener at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, NY.

The victory was Hanbury's first in Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series competition.

Hanbury held off Andrew Lewis, Jr., of Ontario, NY to capture the victory.

"We had a great car" related Hanbury after starting from the pole. "I have to thank my new car owners and everyone who helped us. This is just a great start to our relationship with this team."

Mike Leaty of Williamson, NY., worked his way through the field to finish third.

Andrew Lewis, Jr., of Ontario, NY posted the fastest recorded time in the final practice session, which was used for qualifying times. Lewis, Leaty and Hanbury won the qualifying races.

Jake Crhistman of Walnutport, Pa., did double-duty once again in the Sportsman and the Race of Champions Super Stock Series and went back-to-back in Super Stock Series competition topping Joe Mancuso of Buffalo, NY., who made several outside passes to finish second.

Two-time Series champion, Tommy Barrion of Ontario, NY., finished third.

Jenna Dietz scored her very first Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series victory over John Sippel of Webster, NY.

Kyle Casper of Cheektowaga, NY scored his first-ever Wilbert's U-Pull It Four Cylinder victory while Ashley Schoonmaker of Williamson, NY continued her dominance of the Wilbert's Super Six division with another victory this past Friday.

Full unofficial results from the "The Hayburner" events at Wyoming County International Speedway "The Bullring" can be found here; www.rocmodifiedseries.com/schedules/event/495576

 The next race for the Race of Champions "Family of Series" is this Saturday, June 8 at Holland Speedway in Holland, NY, headlined by the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified; Late Model; Street Stock and FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Furman, Wilbur J.

CLYDE: Wilbur J. Furman,101, of Clyde, NY passed away at his home on May 30, 2024. A private burial will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Clyde. Wilbur was born on September 30, 1922, the son of the late Leland and Mathilda Rothang Furman in Clyde.  He was a farmer for many years in  […]

Read More
Schroo, June F.

LYONS: June F. Schroo, 88, passed away on June 4, 2024, at the House of John. Friends may call from 10-11AM on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM following calling hours.  Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. In lieu […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square