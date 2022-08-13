Trevor Catalano visits Race of Champions’ Sportsman Modified Victory Lane at Spencer

Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., earned his first Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series victory this past Friday by being in the right place at the right time.

Catalano was running third when the white flag was displayed when contact occurred during a battle for the lead. Race leader Kevin Timmerman of Walworth, N.Y., was spun by Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y. Nye was penalized for the incident which saw Catalano earn the top spot in the race.

“My family helped me get here along with some things on the race track, but we will definitely take it,” stated Catalano in victory lane. “I’m very proud of our efforts here tonight and thankful that we could get the job done.”

Daryl Lewis, Jr., of Ontario, N.Y., finished 2nd with Mike Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., coming home 3rd. Tyler Catalano finished 4th and T.J. Potrzebowski of Elmira, N.Y., rounded out the top-five.

Andrew Lewis, Jr., had an incredible night bringing home the Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series victory, the Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinder victory and back-to-back feature wins in the Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series.

Ashley Schoonmaker of Williamson, N.Y., continued her perfect season in the Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six division as she captured two more features wins this part Friday.

Full and comprehensive race results may be found here; www.rocmodifiedseries.com/schedules/event/406254

The next race for the Race of Champions Modified Series is Saturday, August 13 at Lancaster (N.Y) Motorplex with the running of the Ol’ Boy Cup VI.