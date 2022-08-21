Turn Three at South Butler Sunday

Next Sunday, South Butler Dragway will host race number three of 2022.

And if you tell track announcer, "Racin' Randy" Salerno you enjoy is Radio 95.1 NASCAR reports, he'll sign your baby's forehead, free of charge.

"For you, it's ten bucks," he says, laughing. Yes, YOU, he means.

Meanwhile, if you own a car that's at least a 1995 model or older, you are welcome to come and race against some of the best dragsters in the area.

The track races on the final Sunday of each month, with the next run at August 28th and wrapping-up September 25th, with rain dates scheduled the following Sundays.

June's race drew 76 cars and over 800 attendees.

"If we top that, I'll race you, myself," Randy adds.

By foot, that is; he still needs a racecar of his own. Any lenders?

As usual, there are guidelines:

* The track is a no-prep track.

* All cars must have seatbelts and drivers must wear helmets.

* Tech inspection is slated for 7 AM, with the gates open to the public at 9.

* Drag cars and drivers can race all day for $30. Attendees and pit crew members can get in for ten bucks. Kids 12 and under receive free admission.

* Cruise cars are also allowed for show at $10 per car as well.

* All vendors at welcome for $15.

There will be plenty of concessions, however no alcohol will be served.

South Butler Dragway is located at 13225 Butler-Conquest Rd. in Savannah.