August 22nd 2022, Monday
×
Turn Three at South Butler Sunday

by WayneTimes.com
August 21, 2022

Next Sunday, South Butler Dragway will host race number three of 2022.

And if you tell track announcer, "Racin' Randy" Salerno you enjoy is Radio 95.1 NASCAR reports, he'll sign your baby's forehead, free of charge.

"For you, it's ten bucks," he says, laughing. Yes, YOU, he means.

Meanwhile, if you own a car that's at least a 1995 model or older, you are welcome to come and race against some of the best dragsters in the area.

The track races on the final Sunday of each month, with the next run at August 28th and wrapping-up September 25th, with rain dates scheduled the following Sundays.

June's race drew 76 cars and over 800 attendees.

"If we top that, I'll race you, myself," Randy adds.

By foot, that is; he still needs a racecar of his own. Any lenders?

As usual, there are guidelines:

* The track is a no-prep track.

* All cars must have seatbelts and drivers must wear helmets.

* Tech inspection is slated for 7 AM, with the gates open to the public at 9. 

* Drag cars and drivers can race all day for $30. Attendees and pit crew members can get in for ten bucks. Kids 12 and under receive free admission.

* Cruise cars are also allowed for show at $10 per car as well.

* All vendors at welcome for $15.

There will be plenty of concessions, however no alcohol will be served.

South Butler Dragway is located at 13225 Butler-Conquest Rd. in Savannah.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Stebbins, Harold E. “Moose”

WALWORTH:  Went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on 8/18/22, after a short illness. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Leland and Ethel Stebbins. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Linda K; 5 children: Teri Schoenberger, Robin (Mike) Eames, Edward (Shelly) Stebbins, Ginger (Rob) Anderson, Tammy (Don) […]

Read More
Briggs, Sandra J. 

NEWARK: Sandy Briggs passed after a lengthy struggle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Pittsford, New York to a family of four siblings. After high school she worked at Kodak and lived independently. Her green MGB was her pride and joy, but she eventually had to give it up due to speeding tickets. She spent […]

Read More
