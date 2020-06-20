Two PGCBL Local Standouts Drafted

While there may be no collegiate baseball (for now) being played in Newark or Geneva, there is some good news for those who may have gotten an autograph or two over the past few years:

A former Pilot and a former Red Wing have each been drafted.

Zavier Warren (Newark/Central Michigan) was taken with the 92nd overall pick in last week’s truncated, five-round MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. The third-round catcher and shortstop played for the Pilots back in 2018, and was the Chippewas highest-drafted player since 1977.

The switch hitter batted .363 in 2019 with 22 doubles and 73 runs, leading the Mid-American Conference.

In the fourth round, the Tampa Bay Rays took Tanner Murray (Geneva/Cal-Davis) with the 125th overall selection.

The former Aggie is a two-time All-Big West Conference recipient, while earning All-American honors as a freshman. The shortstop also hit .343 for his college career.

Murray hit .301 in 2018 for Geneva, with five homers and 11 extra-base hits, including an 11-game hit streak.

The Times will have more info on some possible free agent signings coming, and perhaps news on when collegiate baseball will return to the area this summer.

In the meantime, go back and dig-out those programs.

You never know if the next Robin Yount or Pete Rose may have signed them.