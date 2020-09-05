Unexpected Win at South Butler

If one were to bet on a year where a race track would have its largest gathering, 2020--the year of a pandemic--would likely have offered the longest odds.

And, a person willing to take that bet might be the only person happier than those who enjoyed about ten hours of racing last Sunday.

According to track announcer, Randy Salerno, last Sunday's third race at South Butler Nostalgia Dragway was a tough act for the September finale to follow.

"We had more people than we've ever had," he told The Times by phone, Sunday. "It's a credit to the committee that put in all the hard work that is starting to pay off, and the gracious sponsors who believe in us.

“And, this without spectators!”

About 110 cars--the most ever in the track's third year of management--went head-to-head, including over 40 vehicles appearing for the first time. With most cars having four-person pit crews, there was an estimated 422 people in attendance.

The dragstrip's largest audience saw Nick Kellogg break his own track record with a speed mark of 105.8 MPH--a record his own father, Greg, tied earlier in the afternoon at 105.6. The younger Kellogg drives a bronze Chevy Malibu station wagon. His dad drives a 1970 Black Chevelle.

JJ's Outlaw Photography awarded plaques for the four best estimated times, meaning the quickest time from start to finish. Reed's Garage also sponsored and awarded trophies for "Best Reaction."

The Dragway allows drivers of cars built in 1990 or before to race all day for one price on the final Sunday of each month from June through September. If a race is rained-out, it's automatically rescheduled for the following week. The final race of the year is scheduled for September 27.

Unless social distance guidelines change, spectators still aren't allowed. However, pit crews can have as many as five people, costing $40 for drivers and ten bucks each for up to four non-drivers per car.

Concessions will be provided by the Little Red Wagon food truck.

For more information, contact Randy at 315-521-0829, or check the South Butler Nostalgia Dragway Facebook page.

The Times will keep fans updated on any changes.