April 6th 2024, Saturday
Upcoming unified basketball game celebrates diversity and positivity

by WayneTimes.com
April 6, 2024

Lyons High School is excited to announce a special event for students across the district. This year's Lyons vs Newark Unified Basketball Game will take place during the school day at 1:00 PM on May 17th. School officials anticipate that this event will be a unique and creative way to celebrate students while underscoring the school's commitment to fostering community and positivity throughout the district.

Lyons’ Unified basketball team, now in its second year, brings together students of all abilities on the court, promoting empathy, friendship, and camaraderie. The game will feature Lyons High School's unified basketball team participating alongside the team from neighboring Newark High School. Students from both schools will be taking part to strengthen interscholastic bonds and promote acceptance.

Dr. Matthew Barr, superintendent of Lyons Central School District, highlighted the significance of the event, saying, "Unified athletics reinforces our commitment to celebrating differences and promoting unity among our entire educational community."

Barr noted research that shows building a positive and inclusive school environment helps lead to improved academic outcomes, increased engagement, and enhanced well-being.

Under the year-long theme of "Restore the Roar," Lyons CSD has taken many actionable steps to promote community, optimism, and hope. The May 17th Unified Basketball Game will welcome various student groups from both schools to attend the game and show their support for their peers. It promises to be a memorable event, showcasing not only athletic prowess but a culture of inclusivity and celebration.

