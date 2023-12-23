Wayne Boys Varsity Basketball team returns from Florida tourney

The Wayne Central School District Boys Varsity Basketball team recently concluded an exciting three-day competition at the Kaylee Scholarship Association (KSA) Events Basketball Tournament in Ocala, Florida.

The team played their first game against Northview, CA, which resulted in a close 34-30 loss. On day two, the team played Murphysboro, IL, with a final score of 60-56 in Murphsysboro's favor. On day three, the boys won against Pass Christian, Mississippi, with a final score of 54-53.

Cameron Blankenberg had an impressive performance and scored 29 points in their third game. Blankenberg was named All-Tournament Team.

The tournament showcased an incredible blend of talent and sportsmanship from all participating teams, and the Wayne Central Boys Basketball team demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication throughout.