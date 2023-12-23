Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 23rd 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Wayne Boys Varsity Basketball team returns from Florida tourney

by WayneTimes.com
December 23, 2023

The Wayne Central School District Boys Varsity Basketball team recently concluded an exciting three-day competition at the Kaylee Scholarship Association (KSA) Events Basketball Tournament in Ocala, Florida. 

The team played their first game against Northview, CA, which resulted in a close 34-30 loss. On day two, the team played Murphysboro, IL, with a final score of 60-56 in Murphsysboro's favor. On day three, the boys won against Pass Christian, Mississippi, with a final score of 54-53.

Cameron Blankenberg had an impressive performance and scored 29 points in their third game.  Blankenberg was named All-Tournament Team. 

The tournament showcased an incredible blend of talent and sportsmanship from all participating teams, and the Wayne Central Boys Basketball team demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication throughout. 

Related Articles

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Gulick, Frank H. 

WILLIAMSON: Passed away on December 20, 2023 at the age of 71.  Predeceased by his wife, Deanna; parents,  Frank & Beryl; sister, Ester Bussey. He is survived by his sisters, Laura Bushey, Helen (Vern) Pratt, & Arlene Poormon; children, Frank Jr., Annette, Nick, Michael, Lynn & Lori; close friend, Mario Formicola; many grandchildren, nieces & […]

Read More
Heberle, Beverly A.

ONTARIO: Beverly died on December 6, 2023 at age 94. Survived by her Daughter Judy Moore of CA.; Sons, Stephen (Laurie) Heberle, Timothy (Rhonda) Heberle both of Florida; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. A Mass will be offered, 10AM Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Rd., Webster, NY 14580. Her committal […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square