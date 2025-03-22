What are you looking for?

Sports

Wayne Cares basketball game raises over $1200

March 22, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

The 3rd Annual Wayne Cares Basketball Game on Friday, March 14th, at Wayne High School was a slam dunk success.

The gym was alive with energy as students, staff, and community members came together for a night of friendly competition and fun. Fans cheered on the players, and excitement filled the air as students and adults joined in 'knockout' shooting competitions during intermissions.

Thanks to generous donations, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and concessions, an impressive $1,255 was raised to support families in need in the Wayne Central school district. 

