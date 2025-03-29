Wayne Central debuts inaugural Girls Flag Football Team for 2025

Wayne Central School District has announced the launch of its inaugural girls flag football team for the upcoming 2025 spring sports season. This marks a historic moment as the district introduces a new avenue for athletic participation and empowerment among its female students.

Athletic Director Tony Carusone spearheaded the initiative following a community survey in the spring of 2024 that revealed a strong interest in establishing the team. Encouraged by the enthusiastic response from students and families alike, Carusone saw an opportunity to expand the district's athletic offerings.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Kelly Paladino and Assistant Coach Elizabeth Spogen, the team comprises 25 dedicated athletes ranging from 9th to 12th grade. These young women will compete in Section V Class C, showcasing their skills and teamwork throughout the season.

Highlighting the team's debut season, Wayne's girls flag football team has secured a remarkable opportunity to play at the Buffalo Bills Training Center on March 29. The event will feature scrimmages against teams from across the Rochester and Buffalo areas, providing a thrilling experience for players and spectators alike.

Wayne Central School District is excited to embark on this new chapter in its athletic history. The introduction of girls flag football not only provides a fresh opportunity for female athletes to compete but also fosters teamwork, leadership, and school spirit. As the team prepares for its historic first season, the district looks forward to watching these student-athletes grow, compete, and make their mark on the field.

The 2025 roster includes: Bailey Cook, Lily Crandall, Alyssa Dastyck, Claire Gabriel, Alexandria Garay, Isabella Gladd, Amelia Goldenberg Celume, Addison Habecker, Makenzie Hanbury, Penelope Hartgrove, Annabelle Heiden, Adeline Kelsch, Calista Lumb, Lilliana Malcolm, Madison Mayo-Knapp, Sadie McElwain, Alexandra Mullin, Kaylee Randall, Ella Salatino, Emma Scheltz, Isabella Schmitt, Laura Smith, Kira Stull, Kylie Tucker, Olesia Vasylyshyn.

Fans can support the team throughout the season by attending their games. The full schedule is available at www.waynecsd.org > Athletics > Schedules.