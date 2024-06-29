Wayne County athletes compete at state meet

Earlier this month, top athletes from across New York State converged on Cicero NY for the season’s final and most elite event.

Several Wayne County schools were represented at the meet including Red Creek, Wayne Central, Marion, Newark and Williamson.

Coach Joanna Alexander of Williamson sharing "It is very difficult to make it to states and we are so proud of our Wayne County Track & Field Athletes for representing Section V, Division 2 (small schools), and our community well!"

Williamson

Hannah Governor, Sophomore, placed 9th in D2 for the 1500m with a time of 4:49.71.

Elizabeth Brandt, Senior, placed 5th and medaled for D2 in the long jump. Her best jump of the season was 18’7”

4x100 relay, Sarah Niles (9th), Elizabeth Brandt (12th), Lauren Schmeelk (10th) & Alyssa Leaty (12th) placed 5th and medaled for D2. Their best time for the season was 50.07 seconds.

Red Creek:

Logan Corteux (right top) finishes his High School track and Field Career as a decorated NYS wheelchair athlete! Logan has conquered many obstacles along the way which ultimately led him to having a successful high school career. At the NYS championships Logan competed in the 100, 200, shot put and Discus.

Freshman Mya Deferio represented Section V at the NYS Track and Field Championships and cleared the first height of 5’0".

Wayne Central

Michael Prentice ran in the 400m and placed 13th for D2. His fastest time of the season was 49.77.

Ian Johnson ran in the 400m Hurdles and placed 6th as a D2 medalist. His fastest time of the season 56.59 seconds.

Boys 4x400, Michael Prentice, Ian Johnson, Rob Armstrong, Skyler Ferry placed 8th for D2. Their fastest time was 3:38.16.

Marion

Oren Welch traveled to the state track meet on June 7th.

Unfortunately the PV was postponed to Saturday because of rain.

Oren ended up tied for 8th place in Division 2 at the state meet.

He tied his personal best jump of 13 feet 6 inches outdoors and placed the highest of all Section V pole vaulters in D2.

Oren will be attending St. John Fisher in the fall.

Newark

Ammod Moore competed in the Triple Jump. His best jump of the season was 44’11.5”. At states he placed 5th and medaled for D2.