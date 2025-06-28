Wayne County athletes represent at NY State Championship Track & Field Meet

Congratulations to our Wayne County Track & Field Stars for making it to the NY State Meet competing against the best of the best in all of NY. The athletes traveled down to Middletown and competed in events on Friday, June 13th and Saturday, June 14th. The State Meet was broken up into 3 classes according to the size of the schools, Class A, B & C. Federation combines the 3 classes and then ranks the athletes across all 3 divisions.

Meet the athletes:

Gananda - Haley Conner

200 and 400. In both events, she broke both school and Wayne-Finger Lakes League records. She was 1st team All-League in both. She won the Class C 400 at the State Meet with a time of 56.23, and placed 4th in the Federation. She placed 4th in the 200 for Class C with a time of 25.88.

Red Creek - Mya Deferio

High Jump. Mya made her return to competition after an injury just in time for the championships. She placed second at the Wayne Finger Lakes Champions. At sectionals, Mya had a winning jump of 5'3". At the Class C State Qualifiers, she broke the school record with a 5'5.25" jump, which punched her ticket into the New York State Championships for the second consecutive year. At States she was 3rd in Class C and placed 13th in Federation.

Newark - Aamod Moore

Triple Jump and Long Jump. Second Team Wayne Finger Lakes All Star in long jump and triple jump. Section V B-2 Champion in triple jump and was second in long jump. In Class B at States, Aamod placed 9th in long jump and 10th in triple jump. He is Newark’s 3rd all time best triple jumper with a jump of 45’7” and is ranked 5th for long jump with a distance of 22’1.5”

Marion - Aaron Meyer

Steeplechase. Ran a 9:54.71 at the state meet. Finished in 6th place to medal for class C. Aaron holds the Marion school record in the 3200 meters at 9:45.16. Aaron was also the class C sectional champion in cross country this past fall.

Williamson

4x100 - Haeden Wing, Lauren Schmeelk, Madyson Storey & McKenna Watson (Alternates: Mia Nyarady & Callie Leisenring). 1st Team Wayne Finger Lakes All League Champions. Broke the School Record with a new time of 0:49.94. Placed 9th in the Class C State Championships.

Hannah Governor

1500 & 3000. In both events, she was 1st Team Wayne Finger Lakes All League Champion, Section V C-2 Champion and broke the school record. At the State Meet, she placed 2nd in the Class C and 12th in Federation with a time of 4:34.90. In the 3000 she placed 3rd in Class C and 12th in Federation with a time of 9:56.47

Madyson Storey

High Jump. She earned 2nd Team Wayne Finger Lakes All League Champion and 2nd in Section V C-2 Championships. At States she jumped a personal record of 5’4” placering her 4th in Class C and 14th in Federation.

4x800

Lillyian Jacobs, Hannah Governor, Ryne Hoody, Georgie Alexander (Alternates: Mia Nyarady and Erin Colfer). 1st Team Wayne Finger Lakes All League Champions and Section V C-2 Champions. Broke the School Record with a new time of 9:55.95. Placed 11th in the Class C State Championships.