Wayne County Fair to offer two evenings of motorsports

It’ll be an exhilarating two evenings of jarring motorsports action when JM Motorsport Productions returns to invade the Wayne County Fairgrounds for Derby Day on Saturday, August 7th and AgStravaganza on Saturday, August 14th.

Each show will include a minimum $1,050.00 purse.

The August 7th show features three heats of championship demolition derby qualifying in an addition to a second chance heat as well as a special mini-van heat, with the winner also qualifying for the championship the following Saturday.

Championship Saturday on the 14th features four more qualifying heats before the championship heat finale, where the winner receives a championship trophy and $500.00.

Start time is 7:00pm for both shows.

For information on how you can be a part of the Demolition Derby, call JM Motorsport Productions at (716) 648-5100 or visit their website, www.jmderby.com

For Grandstand ticket information, please visit waynecountyfair.org.