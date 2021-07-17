Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 17th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Wayne County Fair to offer two evenings of motorsports

by WayneTimes.com
July 17, 2021

It’ll be an exhilarating two evenings of jarring motorsports action when JM Motorsport Productions returns to invade the Wayne County Fairgrounds for Derby Day on Saturday, August 7th and AgStravaganza on Saturday, August 14th. 

Each show will include a minimum $1,050.00 purse. 

The August 7th show features three heats of championship demolition derby qualifying in an addition to a second chance heat as well as a special mini-van heat, with the winner also qualifying for the championship the following Saturday. 

Championship Saturday on the 14th features four more qualifying heats before the championship heat finale, where the winner receives a championship trophy and $500.00. 

Start time is 7:00pm for both shows.

For information on how you can be a part of the Demolition Derby, call JM Motorsport Productions at (716) 648-5100 or visit their website, www.jmderby.com  

For Grandstand ticket information, please visit waynecountyfair.org.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Chapin, Judith Dorothea

Sep. 16, 1947 - Nov. 18, 2020 WOLCOTT: Jude was born on Sep. 16, 1947 in Sodus NY to Floyd L. and Dorothea M. Mitchell. She was the youngest of 7 children. She departed this life on Nov. 18,  2020 at the Mercy House of the Southern Tier in Endicott NY due to Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma […]

Read More
Manes, Elaine E.

NEWARK: Elaine E. Manes, age 67, died July 9, 2021. Services at a later date, burial at Newark Cemetery. Elaine was born in Waverly, Aug. 29,1953, daughter of Lawrence & Jean Cornell Reeves Sr. She worked as a cashier in a number of stores. She lived in S. & North Dakota , & Fla. Survived […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square