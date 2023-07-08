Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 8th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Wayne County M.O.S.T. and Newark Pilots hit home run with free Family Night Event

by WayneTimes.com
July 8, 2023

Wayne County M.O.5.T. (Maximizing Out-of­-School Time), in partnership with the Newark Pilots, organized a Family Night event during a home game against the Horseheads Hitmen. This event, which was free for all Wayne County students and families, took place at Colburn Park on June 25th and attracted 340 attendees - all of whom were family groups throughout the community. Children participated in various activities throughout the night, and families had the opportunity to meet the team mascot. The collaboration between Wayne County M.O.5.T. and the Newark Pilots created an engaging and family-friendly environment that brought the community together to support a local baseball team. 

“The support from the Wayne County community this weekend was overwhelming,” Wayne MOST Regional Network Lead June Muto shared. “We’re honored to have created a memorable experience for everyone who attended.” 

For more information about upcoming events and updates, please visit waynecountycommunityschools.org. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Knowlden, Charles L. 

WILLIAMSON: Charles Leslie Knowlden “Charlie” passed away peacefully on July 4, 2023 at age 65.  He is predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Marylyn Knowlden; brother, Tom Knowlden; mother in law: Nana Miner. Charlie is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Dianne; children: Michele (Mark) Sherman, Jessica Burggraaff (Tommy Giglio), Zeb […]

Read More
Shoemaker, Daniel O.

NEWARK, NY/ WIMAUMA, FL: Daniel O. Shoemaker 64, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2023, after a long illness. Danny was born in Newark , NY, son of the late Harry O. Shoemaker and Joyce (Kiphut) Shoemaker on 11/07/1958, in Newark, NY.  Danny is survived by a son, Josh Shoemaker, and sisters; Pennie (Shoemaker) Horn […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square