Wayne County M.O.S.T. and Newark Pilots hit home run with free Family Night Event

Wayne County M.O.5.T. (Maximizing Out-of­-School Time), in partnership with the Newark Pilots, organized a Family Night event during a home game against the Horseheads Hitmen. This event, which was free for all Wayne County students and families, took place at Colburn Park on June 25th and attracted 340 attendees - all of whom were family groups throughout the community. Children participated in various activities throughout the night, and families had the opportunity to meet the team mascot. The collaboration between Wayne County M.O.5.T. and the Newark Pilots created an engaging and family-friendly environment that brought the community together to support a local baseball team.

“The support from the Wayne County community this weekend was overwhelming,” Wayne MOST Regional Network Lead June Muto shared. “We’re honored to have created a memorable experience for everyone who attended.”

For more information about upcoming events and updates, please visit waynecountycommunityschools.org.