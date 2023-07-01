Wayne County Track and Field athletes compete in New York State championships

During the weekend of Friday June 9th and Saturday June 10th, the top athletes from New York State competed in Middletown at the final and most elite track meet of the season.

To qualify for states, an athlete is often first place sectional winner. They then go to State Qualifiers. If they win state qualifiers or meet the NY State super standard then they automatically go to States. The other possibility is if an athlete places second at state qualifiers and also meets the state standard.

The point is, it is very difficult to make it to states and we salute all our Wayne County athletes for representing us well in Middletown, NY.