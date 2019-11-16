Local Sports
Wayne Eagles Wrap up Their Varsity Soccer Season
On October 22nd the Wayne Eagles soccer team traveled to Brighton to play a semifinals class A2 game vs. Mendon High School. The Eagles took the early lead on a goal from Matt Gentile. The game was 1 to 0 at the half. The second half was back and forth but Mendon finally broke through to tie the game at one apiece. At the end of regulation the game was still tied and headed into two fifteen minute OT.Both teams played well in OT but neither could score so the game headed into penalty kicks to see who would advance to the finals. Wayne’s GK Cullen Bock came up huge saving back to back PK’s and the Eagles advanced on PK to the Finals to face the number one seed Pittsford Sutherland. “The boys played with a lot of heart tonight. They never backed down from Mendon. I am extremely proud of them!”On October 25th the Eagles traveled to Hilton to play Sutherland. The first half ended 0 to 0. Wayne had some good looks at Sutherlands goal but could not score. With fourteen minutes left in the game Sutherland went ahead 1 to 0. “We were so tired after the Mendon double OT game. II could see Sutherland taking the game over but I still believed we could tie this game up.” The game would end up Sutherland 1 and Wayne 0. “Matt Gentile was awarded Player of the Year for the Finger Lakes East.Cullen Bock, Matt Gentile and Devin LaDue were voted to the Section V All Tournament Team.Matt Gentile was also selected for the Section V All-Star Team.
