November 4th 2023, Saturday
Wayne Football plays their final game on grass field - New turf to be installed

by WayneTimes.com
November 4, 2023

This past Friday Night October 27th the Wayne Varsity Football Team won their Sectional QuarterFinals game 22-0 over Vertus Charter. 

Alex Garrow was 7 for 9 passing with 126 yards and had 8 carries for 75 yards and 2 TDs. Carleton Green-Dicker had a rushing touchdown. Elliot Santos had 2 catches for 45 yards. Michael Prentice was 2 for 2 on extra points and also threw a two point pass to Trevor Bush.  

On Defense the Eagles had their 3rd shutout on the season. The defense was led by Daeqwon Williams with 6 tackles, 5 for loss and 4 sacks. 

Wayne will play in the Semi Finals at Monroe Saturday November 4th at 1:00pm. In the last five years the Wayne Varsity Football Team has been in the semifinals twice and Sectional Finals once.

The Eagles also made history Friday night as that was the last game ever played on the grass field as construction begins for the new track and new turf field. The first season on the grass field stadium was in 2006. The Wayne Football program was the only athletic program in Wayne to ever play games on the grass field. Many memories and records were made on the field. Which included 3 League Championships, 2010 undefeated season, two seasons that took them to the Sectional Finals and five trips to the Sectional Semi Finals, along with over 100 plus wins by all levels (including 70 at the Varsity level). 

Wayne started Football in 1996 with a JV team for two years, then in 1998 Wayne had their first Varsity Season and played their games on Porray field and in 2006 they had their first game on the current grass field. John Donvito was the head Coach from 1996-2002, then Scott Freischlag Coached the program in 2003 and in 2004 David Marean took over the football program. In 2005 Coach Marean and the school district added a Modified Football Team to the program. In 2006 they began having all their games on the current grass field. 

