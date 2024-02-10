Wayne Varsity basketball team clinches fifth league championship in 7 years

On Tuesday, February 6, The Wayne Central Boys Varsity Basketball team clinched the Finger Lakes East Champions title for the 5th time in the last seven years with a victory against Midlakes.

The Wayne Central team delivered an outstanding performance, ultimately sealing their triumph with a final score of 87-51. The win solidifies and highlights the team's consistent excellence on the court.

A standout moment in the game that helped clinch the championship was Cameron Blankenberg's remarkable performance, who led the charge with an impressive 29 points.

This victory marks another milestone in the Wayne Central Boys Varsity Basketball Team's storied history, showcasing their dedication, skill, and commitment to excellence. The entire Wayne Central School District community joins in celebrating this remarkable achievement and looks forward to the continued success of its outstanding basketball program.