Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 10th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Wayne Varsity basketball team clinches fifth league championship in 7 years

by WayneTimes.com
February 10, 2024

On Tuesday, February 6, The Wayne Central Boys Varsity Basketball team clinched the Finger Lakes East Champions title for the 5th time in the last seven years with a victory against Midlakes.

The Wayne Central team delivered an outstanding performance, ultimately sealing their triumph with a final score of 87-51. The win solidifies and highlights the team's consistent excellence on the court.

A standout moment in the game that helped clinch the championship was Cameron Blankenberg's remarkable performance, who led the charge with an impressive 29 points. 

This victory marks another milestone in the Wayne Central Boys Varsity Basketball Team's storied history, showcasing their dedication, skill, and commitment to excellence. The entire Wayne Central School District community joins in celebrating this remarkable achievement and looks forward to the continued success of its outstanding basketball program.

Related Articles

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hyde, Sr., Roger F. 

SODUS: Roger Hyde, age 74, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.  In keeping with Roger’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or service. Roger was born on June 17, 1949 in Lyons, the son of the late Roy F. and Eva J. (Eaton) Hyde.  He graduated from Leavenworth […]

Read More
Steger, Mary A. (DeMarree) 

SODUS POINT: Mary A Steger, 63, passed away February 4, 2024 at the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center. According to Mary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Mary was born December 26, 1960, in Sodus, NY, the daughter of the late Mylo J. and Kathleen M. (VanDerBroek) DeMarree. Mary was a nurse assistant […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square