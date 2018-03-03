Wayne Varsity Cheerleaders Roll-On

While there may be no Scholar Athletes of the Week, due to Winter Break, the Wayne cheerleaders continue to roll through their competitions.

The Eagles’ varsity won their fourth consecutive Division II Large Sectional championship last weekend at RIT, qualifying them for the state championship in Syracuse–a familiar spot for the defending state champs–against ten other teams.

That wasn’t the only hardware the Eagles brought home with them.

Team captain, Bailey Rohlin, received the Nancy Saxton Leadership Award at the event as well.

The Eagles have highlighted The Times with their efforts in competition, in the classroom, their community service, and the Scholar Athletes of the Week they’ve provided.