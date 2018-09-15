Local Sports
Wayne vs Pal-Mac: Friday Night Football
-
Pal-mac junior Ryan Quigley #32 corrals Wayne running back #34 Billy Thomson in the first quarter,
-
Wayne's #43 Billy Thompson runs past the Eagles bench to score a TD, giving the visiting team a 23-0 lead in the second quarter. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Amazing Memories Photography
-
Anthony Muratore (15) gets past Pal-Mac's Tim Holvey (65) and runs the openong kickoff back 90 yards for a TD. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Amazing Memories Photography