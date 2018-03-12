Local Sports
Wayne Wins Second Consecutive Class A2 Title
Junior guard Logan Blankenberg led all scorers with 23 points as No. 2 Wayne (20-3) held off No. 4 NE Douglass to win 57-54 and earn a second consecutive Class A2 boys basketball sectional title at the Blue Cross Arena on Saturday.
NE Douglass (15-8), led by junior guard Jiahmere Mitchell’s 18 points.
Wayne went on to face Irondequoit in the Class A State qualifier, losing 69-41.
All-Tournament Team
Rondell Watson, Leadership
Dan Hayes, Honeoye Falls-Lima
Billy Thomson, Wayne
Adonis Flagler, NE Douglass
Nick Carmichael, Wayne
Jiahmere Mitchell, NE Douglass
Tournament MVP: Logan Blankenberg, Wayne
