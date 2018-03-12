Wayne Wins Second Consecutive Class A2 Title

Junior guard Logan Blankenberg led all scorers with 23 points as No. 2 Wayne (20-3) held off No. 4 NE Douglass to win 57-54 and earn a second consecutive Class A2 boys basketball sectional title at the Blue Cross Arena on Saturday.

NE Douglass (15-8), led by junior guard Jiahmere Mitchell’s 18 points.

Wayne went on to face Irondequoit in the Class A State qualifier, losing 69-41.

All-Tournament Team

Rondell Watson, Leadership

Dan Hayes, Honeoye Falls-Lima

Billy Thomson, Wayne

Adonis Flagler, NE Douglass

Nick Carmichael, Wayne

Jiahmere Mitchell, NE Douglass

Tournament MVP: Logan Blankenberg, Wayne