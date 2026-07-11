Wayne’s Sydney Howard receives Section V Scholarship

Section V Athletics has announced their scholarship recipients and Wayne’s Sydney Howard was selected as one of nine winners for the 2026 spring season.

Section V offers a $500 scholarship for each sport each season to be used toward future academic endeavors as part of its mission to promote excellence in interscholastic athletics while supporting an education based learning environment. Winners are selected based on a letter of recommendation from their coach, their high school transcript and activities sheet, as well as their responses to application questions.

Sydney has been participating in Flag Football for one season. In addition, she participated in soccer, basketball and outdoor track. Sydney shares that some of her favorite highlights from this past season includes “being a part of the offense and defense this season and having the opportunity to play multiple positions such as quarterback, running back, wide receiver and safety. My stats for the season include: 938 yards rushing, 375 yards receiving, 20 Touch Downs including 4 on punt returns and 5 Interceptions.”

After high school, Sydney plans to study to become a Physician’s Assistant at Gannon University while continuing to play soccer. Sydney states the one word that best describes her is “optimistic”.