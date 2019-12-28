What We (Dan) Got Wrong in 2019

A year ago, this writer, as he has every year since 2016, made predictions going into the following year, while owning-up to the ones he mostly got wrong.

Here’s how 2019 was forecast and how it subsequently turned-out.

PREDICTION: Alabama will win another national championship in college football. This isn’t even fun anymore.

RESULT: Clemson became the new ‘Bama.

PREDICTION: Tua Tagavailoa will win the Heisman after getting robbed in 2017.

RESULT: Injuries plagued the future NFL star and a relative unknown, Joe Burrow, walked away with it.

PREDICTION: The Patriots will NOT reach the Super Bowl. As predicted here in August, it’s over.

RESULT: Perhaps this was a year too early?

PREDICTION: Anthony Davis becomes a Laker because LeBron runs the NBA.

RESULT: It took awhile, but anyone could have gotten this one.

PREDICTION: Drew Brees and the Saints beat his old team, the Chargers, in the Super Bowl, giving him second title, putting him in the Brady-Manning discussion, leaving Aaron Rodgers in the Brett Favre category.

RESULT: Brees may be in that category, but the scenario now sounds silly.

PREDICTION: Bubba Wallace wins the Daytona 500. If he does, Racin’ Randy owes this writer lunch at Parker’s. If not, we’ll forget we had this chat.

RESULT: Guess we didn’t forget we had this chat

PREDICTION: Michigan wins the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. John Beilein is one of the game’s best coaches, and will finally be rewarded for staying in Ann Arbor.

RESULT: Not only did Michigan not win it all, but Beilein left for the NBA.

PREDICTION: Tom Brady retires. Look, TB12 is worthless if he can’t continue to perform at a high level, and he’s starting to look like Peyton Manning did in his last season.

RESULT: Despite the decline, it doesn’t sound like he’s going anywhere unless he leaves Foxborough.

PREDICTION: The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team miss the NCAA Tournament.

RESULT: They got in. Yay.

PREDICTION: UB hoops reaches the Sweet 16.

RESULT: Who knew Texas Tech would be a Final Four team?

PREDICTION: The Warriors beat the Celtics in the NBA Finals.

RESULT: That dynasty ended rather abruptly thanks to injuries, free agency, insecurity, and a Toronto Raptors team that survived an NBA season that felt more like a NASCAR race.

PREDICTION: The Buffalo Sabres find their way into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

RESULT: They’re. Just. Not. That. Good.

PREDICTION: The Buffalo Bills trade-up to take a defensive player in the draft, citing the plethora of talent on that side of the ball, rather than coaching bias. In reality, the Bills should do whatever they can to get more picks and acquire offense, but there are a lot of holes on that roster.

RESULT: While they didn’t trade-up, they did take Ed Oliver.

PREDICTION: Hate writing this. Really. But the Bills miss the playoffs for another year, raising speculation on the futures of Sean McDermott and Josh Allen. Look at the roster. They need too much help. Don’t buy the salary cap space argument.

RESULT: Now, this WAS written before free agency. However, this writer thought they became about a .500 team. They ended-up winning ten games and it feels great to be this wrong. McDermott looks like he’s gonna be around awhile, and Allen just needs to put some touch on his throws. If he does, look out.

PREDICTION: Sam Darnold and the NY Jets break the Patriots streak of a decade and win the AFC East.

RESULT: Ugh. Pass.

PREDICTION: Tiger Woods wins the US Open at Pebble Beach. His driver may hurt him at Augusta and Bethpage Black (PGA Championship), but the US Open may bring the sport’s greatest his 15th major.

RESULT: He won The Masters. We’ll take it.

PREDICTION: The Boston Red Sox become this century’s first back-to-back World Series champions. Let’s be honest: if they didn’t take the month of September off, they may have come close to catching the 1998 Yankees. And the Yanks haven’t done enough to catch them, even if they ink Manny Machado.

RESULT: The Nationals? Really? Meanwhile, it appears life in Boston isn’t so great and is about to get tougher with the Yankees signing Gerritt Cole.

Yeah. 2019 was a rough year. Here’s hoping to do better next year.

