In the first game of the postponed Fall 2020 season, the Wayne Eagles bested the Pal-Mac Red Raiders 24-7.

The “Border Bowl” and “Battle for the Axe” is a long running tradition between the neighboring towns that began in 2009; an idea conceived by Wayne head coach Dave Marean and then Pal-Mac head coach Steve Sanzo.



Besides bragging rights for the year, the winning team has the year and score added to the handle of the axe on their team’s side and displays the “trophy” in their athletic case until the next game.



Pal-Mac has held the axe for three years; Wayne for nine. Over the last 5 years, the teams expanded the excitement of the competition by selecting a local charity to support. Over $10,000 has been raised for children’s cancer programs and autism camps in this area.



Due to Covid19, this was put on hold for the postponed 2020 season but will be back for Fall 2021 and the next Border Bowl.

The referee signals touchdown after Wayne Quarterback Mason Blankenberg (2) celebrates scoring the season opening first TD with the Eagle’s Dylan Vance (4) while Pal-Mac senior Adam Smith (81) walks off the field. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer

Heads or Tails to start the game. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer

Pal-Mac senior Seth Boesel (24) keeps a grip on Mason Blankenberg in the first quarter. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer

Pal-Mac junior Quinn Nolan braces (3) for impact while teammate Adam Smith (81) brings down Wayne’s Dylan Vance (4) with Alex Garrow in the background. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer

Wayne junior Devon Forrest (61) puts the pressure on Pal-Mac sophomore quarterback Ayden Lent-Lonneville in the first quarter at East Rochester High School. The Eagles went on to win the special spring NYSPHSAA- “Fall 2” opener 24-7. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer

Pal-Mac intended offensive wide-receiver Sage Hunter (14) and Wayne’s Christopher Hall (15) go up for from Red Raiders QB Ayden Lent-Lonneville Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer

Pal-Mac senior Josh Shafer (33) picks up a block from fellow senior Dan Hooper (22) with Wayne’s John Wright Jr. (7) and Cael Lawson (22) in pursuit. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer