Will there be Local Summer Baseball? Well...

There’s bad news for baseball fans in Wayne County.

But, could there be good news after all?

Bad news, first:

As many may have expected, the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, home to the Newark Pilots and Geneva Red Wings, has canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The league agreed there would be no way to logistically plan a season under the current circumstances,” says former Newark Pilots owner, Bob Ohmann, who is still involved in the league as owner of the Geneva Red Wings.

The first season of Pilots baseball under new owner Steve Stasko will have to wait until 2021, where the league plans on starting again.

Ohmann, along with his wife, Leslie, recently completed the sale of the Pilots to Stasko before the news of a canceled season became official.

However, there is a flicker of good news:

Mr. Ohmann tells The Times there are plans for baseball in Geneva starting in July.

“We are working on a league involving Western and Central New York college players,” Ohmann said by phone. “The details are still being worked-out. While we plan on the PGCBL being played next year, we still need to give college players the ability to have any type of season considering their college schedule was wiped-out by the pandemic.

“Geneva is going to host games as part of a one-year league,” Ohmann added. “We are still figuring out what to do about players and attendance, but we want to play baseball in the area this summer, and we’re going to do our best to make it safe for our players, and local baseball fans, while meeting health guidelines.”

The Times will keep fans posted on the efforts to bring summer baseball to the area.