Williamson Girls capture third straight Sectional Championship

The Williamson Girls Track & Field Team continued its tradition of excellence by winning the Class C2 Sectional Championship for the third consecutive year on Friday, May 29, at Sodus High School.

Fueled by outstanding individual performances and a true team effort, the Marauders accumulated 150 team points to secure another sectional title.

Every point mattered, as athletes across the roster contributed to the championship-winning performance.

Leading the way was Lauren Schmeelk, who delivered one of the most dominant performances of the meet. Schmeelk captured four individual sectional titles in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and 100-meter hurdles. Her remarkable effort earned the maximum 40 individual points possible and the honor of being named the Class C2 Most Outstanding Track Athlete.

Distance standout Hannah Governor also had an exceptional day, winning sectional championships in the 800-meter, 1500-meter, and 3000-meter runs.

Georgie Alexander claimed the sectional title in the 2000-meter steeplechase while earning second-place in the 3000 meters and a third-place finish in the 1500 meters.

Williamson also excelled in the relays. The 4x100-meter relay team of Sarah Niles, Madyson Storey, Mia Nyarady, and Haeden Wing captured the sectional championship, while the 4x400-meter relay team of Georgie Alexander, Haeden Wing, Callie Leisenring, and Hannah Governor also earned first place. The 4x800-meter relay team of Ellie Alexander, Rylin Wing, Adelyn Wing, and Callie Leisenring finished second.

Additional point scorers included:

Madyson Storey – 2nd, High Jump

Haeden Wing – 3rd, Pole Vault

Rylin Wing – 6th, Pole Vault

Sarah Niles – 5th, 200 meters

Mia Nyarady – 5th, Triple Jump

Ellie Alexander – 4th, 400-meter Hurdles

Ryne Hoody – 5th, 2,000-meter Steeplechase; 6th, 1,500 meters

Callie Leisenring – 6th, 400 meters

Ruthie Gasparri – 6th, Pentathlon

The championship reflects the depth, determination, and teamwork that have become hallmarks of the Williamson Girls Track & Field program.

Winning three consecutive sectional championships is an impressive accomplishment and a testament to the dedication of the athletes.

Congratulations to the entire Williamson Girls Track & Field Team on another outstanding sectional championship.