Williamson Track and Field takes Class B2 Sectional Championship

After a 30 year wait, the 2024 Williamson Girls Outdoor Track and Field Team are the New York State, Section V, Class B2 Sectional Champions! The last time winning was in 1994 under Varsity Coach, Don Knataitis and Assistant Coach, Mary Freischlag.

On May 24, Haverling High School in Bath hosted the B2 Sectional Track and Field Meet. 19 schools participated in the meet. The top 5 teams were,

1 - Williamson - 118 points

2 - Hornell - 83 points

3 - Attica - 79 points

4 - Bloomfield-Honeoye - 54 points

5 - Haverling - 49 points

Scoring for Williamson was:

- Julia Weinschreider 6th - steeplechase

- Ryne Hoody 6th - 800

- Julia VanLare 3rd - shot put

- Lauren Schmeelk 4th - 400 hurdles

- Lauren Schmeelk 2nd - 100 hurdles

- Alyssa Leaty 4th - 200

- Alyssa Leaty 2nd - 400

- Lilly Jacobs 2nd - steeplechase

- Elizabeth Brandt 3rd - triple jump

- Elizabeth Brandt 1st - long jump

- Madyson Storey 1st - High Jump

- Hannah Governor 1st - 800

- Hannah Governor 1st - 1500

- Hannah Governor 1st - 3000

- 4x100 relay 1st - Sarah Niles, Elizabeth Brandt, Lauren Schmeelk, & Madyson Storey

- 4x400 relay 4th - Elizabeth Brandt, Alyssa Leaty, Haeden Wing & Lauren Schmeelk

- 4x800 relay 2nd - Ryne Hoody, Jocelynn Carpenter, Georgie Alexander & Hannah Governor