Williamson’s Mike Leaty scores Race of Champions win at Spencer

Mike Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., delivered a commanding performance last Friday night at his home track, Spencer Speedway, driving past Andrew Lewis, Jr., of Ontario, N.Y., to claim another Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series victory.

The event was held as part of the track’s Fan Appreciation Night, during which over 70 children received free backpacks and school supplies.

“This was a good night for us, and thank you to all of the fans that came out,” stated Leaty in victory lane. “Andrew (Lewis) is a good young racer and he’s come a long way. He’s tough to compete against, but our team gave me a rocket ship tonight and all I had to do was drive it. It was a good night for our team, and we needed it.”

Leaty was followed to the line by Lewis Jr., with Andy Jankowiak of Buffalo, N.Y., rounding out the podium. Andy Lewis Sr. and Kevin Timmerman, both of Ontario, N.Y., completed the top five.

Heat race victories went to Lewis Sr., Leaty, and Lewis Jr., while Lewis Sr. also set the fastest lap in final practice—just 0.01 seconds quicker than Leaty—in a field where the top 20 drivers were separated by less than one second.

Additional Feature Winners:

Joe Mancuso (Buffalo, N.Y.) won his second straight Super Stock race, ahead of Tommy Barron (Ontario, N.Y.) and Jason Deiter (Lake View, N.Y.).

Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series:

Austin Patterson (Webster, N.Y.) claimed his first career win in a dramatic feature. He was followed by Joey VanLane and Carter Ridgeway, both also from Webster.

Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinder & Super Six Divisions:

Patsy Catalano and Ashley Schoonmaker, both of Williamson, N.Y., added wins in their respective divisions.