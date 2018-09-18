The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff investigated a one car roll over personal injury automobile accident in the Town of Wolcott on Friday, September 14 just after 2 p.m.. Donald Odell, age 89 from 12330 Furnace Road, Wolcott, was traveling west on Chapman Corners Road in the Town of Wolcott approaching the intersection of Wall Street Road. As Mr. Odell passed the intersection, his car left the opposite side of the roadway for an unknown reason, drove off of the road into the grass where he struck a ditch causing his car to roll over multiple times. Odell was transported by Mercy Flight to Upstate Medical where he later died.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members from Wolcott and Red Creek Fire Rescue, Eastern Wayne EMS and Wayne County ALS.