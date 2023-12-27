Allen, Jean A. (Latimer) 

SAVANNAH: Jean Allen, 81, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, December 23, 2023 at her home with her daughter Linda by her side.
In keeping with Jean’s wishes there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will be in the summer of 2024, to be announced, in Savannah-Butler Cemetery.
Jean was born on August 25, 1942 in Syracuse the daughter of the late Harold F. and Ada L. (Willis) Latimer. She worked as a supervisor for Northrop Corp., in Pico Rivera Ca. She returned to New York in 1989 to reunite with the love of her life "Andy", retire and enjoy her life in Savannah.
She enjoyed being an active part of the community helping others in need, cooking and baking for many community events.
Jean is survived by her daughter Linda (Juan Carlos) Gordillo; her grandchildren, Tony, Jessica, Joshua, Jonathan, Allison, Justin; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; her step-children Dana (Lynn) and Devon (Lorie) Allen.
She is predeceased by her husband Andrew I. Allen; her daughter Laurie Navarro; her brother Richard (Alvina) and half-brother Robert Latimer.
