Arliss Sr., Audie A.

CLIFTON SPRINGS/PHELPS: Audie A. Arliss, age 68, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Audie was born August 8, 1954, in Lyons, New York, the son of the late Alden and Myrtle Arliss. Audie grew up in Clyde NY. He was a maintenance technician at St. Felix, St. Dominic’s and St. Francis Churches for 17 years. Audie enjoyed country music, especially Jason Aldean. He also enjoyed fishing, going to casinos, doing lawn work and just being outdoors. But most important to Audie was his family and his canine best friend, Mack.

Audie will be sadly missed by his significant other of 35 years, Gloria Hermanet; children, Andrea Hughes, Rheyanna Arliss, Audie A. Arliss Jr., and Christopher Hermanet; grandchildren, Meadow Hughes, Ava Hughes, Jayden Arliss and Clayton Hermanet; siblings, Tammy, Jerry, James, John and Joseph; several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Audie is predeceased by his Parents; Granddaughter, Christa Shay Hermanet; brother, Lenny Arliss.

A Celebration of Audie’s life will be held on August 6th at 1p at Outback Stables 5759 Jungle Rd, Newark NY. Please bring a chair.