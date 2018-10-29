Arrest of Sodus homicide victim’s ex on a Texas warrant

The Times has learned that an arrest has been made of Charlene Childers, who is the ex-girlfriend, and mother of the children of Josuha Niles. Niles is one of the victims in a recent double homicide in Sodus. Niles had reportedly been in a heated custody battle with Childers over their children. Niles girlfriend Amber Washburn was also killed in the Sodus homicide.

It was confirmed by the Wayne County Sheriff’s office that Childers is in custody on no bail, in connection with an arrest in Texas. Moore County, Texas had a warrant out for Childers for “Child Injury”.

It was reported by our Newspartners at 13WHAM news that Childers’ current husband, Tim Dean, has also been arrested on charges of “Child Injury” and is in custody in Texas on those charges. Dean is a former Police Chief in Texas.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts, “She (Childers) is being held on State of Texas “Fugitive from Justice” charges. No bail. Our investigation regarding the Monday, October 22nd double homicide in the Village of Sodus has and will continue. I have no other comments at this time as I do not want to compromise our ongoing investigative efforts.”

No arrests on the homicide has been made. Updates as they become available.