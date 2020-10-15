Powered by Dark Sky
October 16th 2020, Friday
Barnes, Alvin John

October 15, 2020

LYONS/NEWARK: On October 8, 2020 Alvin John Barnes (Barney) passed away peacefully at age 87. Born in Clyde, NY on June 8, 1933 to Helen and Elmer Alvin Barnes. The second of 10 children. Al graduated from Clyde-Savannah High School in 1951. Nicknamed “Awful Al,” he was a lineman and co-captain of the football team. He proudly served in the US Army for 2 years during the Korean war and was stationed in Germany, England and Ireland. After his return he graduated from Syracuse University where he met his wife, Elizabeth Ann Chase. They married on August 10, 1957 and lived in Camillus, NY. Al worked at Remington Rand and Agway. Always a systems analyst, he moved to Ontario, NY. where he worked at RG&E. He enjoyed music, early on he played Honky-Tonk and Ragtime with his family at the farm on an old piano in the barn. He enjoyed singing in the church choir and sharing his voice at many functions. Al was a member of S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A. The Barbershop Harmony Society. He volunteered as church and Barbershop treasurer and cleaned the church floors every Saturday. Above all, he enjoyed his family. Alvin is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Ann Barnes “Betty;” and loving father to Sarah (Bruce) Woodard, Alexander Barnes, and Thomas (Jeannette) Barnes. 4 Grandchildren; Sean Woodard, Emily, Thomas and Abigale Barnes and 4 Great-grandchildren. Siblings; Beverly (Dave) Dayton, James (Mary) Barnes, Robert Barnes, Barbara Brown, Richard (Rosalie) Barnes, Virginia (Richard) Hicks, Steven (Nancy) Barnes and many adoring nieces and nephews. Alvin was predeceased by his sisters, Carolyn Montana and Eleanor Pearson. Brothers-in-law, Chuck Pearson, Robert Brown and Harold Montana. A celebration of Al’s life will be held at a date and time to be announced. Family and friends may leave an online condolence, light a candle or upload a photo by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com.  Memorial donations may be made to: The Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester & Finger Lakes Region.

