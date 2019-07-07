Bartlett, Loretta “Toodles”

MARION – Entered into rest peacefully with her family by her side on July 4, 2019 at the age of 83. Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Eleanor Daniels; step-father, Paul Bailey; daughter-in-law, Susan Bartlett. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Howard; children, Brian, Julie (Jerald) Winnett, Dale (Sandy) and Lori (Kevin) DeRidder; grandchildren, Amanda (Antoine), Jacob, Zachary (Kimberly), Benjamin, Megan, Mitchell, Austin and Spencer; great-granddaughter, Addison; brother, Francis (Evana) Daniels; sister, Linda (John) Chrzan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Loretta was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She was a devoted life long member of St. Gregory’s/Our Lady of Guadalupe, where she was the Sacristan for 20 years. Loretta also was a teachers aide at Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES and volunteered for Palmyra Ambulance. Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday 6-8 PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3799 Union St., Marion. Followed by a luncheon at the Log Cabin Restaurant. A Graveside Service will be held 10:30 AM Thursday at Mt. Albion Cemetery, Route 31, Albion, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com