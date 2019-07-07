Obituaries
Bartlett, Loretta “Toodles”
MARION – Entered into rest peacefully with her family by her side on July 4, 2019 at the age of 83. Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Eleanor Daniels; step-father, Paul Bailey; daughter-in-law, Susan Bartlett. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Howard; children, Brian, Julie (Jerald) Winnett, Dale (Sandy) and Lori (Kevin) DeRidder; grandchildren, Amanda (Antoine), Jacob, Zachary (Kimberly), Benjamin, Megan, Mitchell, Austin and Spencer; great-granddaughter, Addison; brother, Francis (Evana) Daniels; sister, Linda (John) Chrzan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Loretta was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She was a devoted life long member of St. Gregory’s/Our Lady of Guadalupe, where she was the Sacristan for 20 years. Loretta also was a teachers aide at Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES and volunteered for Palmyra Ambulance. Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday 6-8 PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3799 Union St., Marion. Followed by a luncheon at the Log Cabin Restaurant. A Graveside Service will be held 10:30 AM Thursday at Mt. Albion Cemetery, Route 31, Albion, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
Latest News
“Anything Goes” Art Exhibit open to participation
Wayne Arts introduced the “ANYTHING GOES!” Exhibit in 2017 and it has continued to be such a great success. Participants...
Newark Village Public Works Supervisor Receives Highway Award
Public Works Supervisor Douglas Townsend was recognized for his outstanding commitment to training and education following 10 years of dedicated...
Newark Pilots baseball in full swing
Recent Obituaries
Bartlett, Loretta “Toodles”
MARION – Entered into rest peacefully with her family by her side on July 4, 2019 at the age of 83....
Husner, Samuel R.
NEWARK: Age 64, of Tack Rd. passed away June 30, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Sam was born...
Leisenring, Verna M.
LYONS/WATERLOO: Verna M. Leisenring, 94, formerly of Lyons and Waterloo, died Thursday (July 4, 2019) at Living Center at Geneva...